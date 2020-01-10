Cops crack down on overloaded school autos in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police registered 1,198 cases against auto-rickshaw drivers for various violations during a special drive taken up to check overloading of school autos.

Police checked a total of 6,400 auto-rickshaws. They registered 329 cases against drivers for transporting schoolchildren beyond the permitted capacity, 266 for driving without uniform, 172 for overloading the vehicle and 631 for other offences.

The police urged parents not to send their children in vehicles transporting more than the seating capacity to avoid the risk of accidents. They also asked them to check the validity of the driver’s documents — driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, insurance certificate and vehicle fitness certificate.

The traffic police also cracked down on water tankers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and booked 75 cases for various violations. A special drive was taken up to ensure that tanker owners and drivers keep the vehicle in fit condition to avoid accidents. The police checked 290 tankers and booked 75 cases for various violations of traffic rules and the MV Act, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), said. The traffic police requested water tanker owners and managements to avoid making trips in school zones during school hours and to reduce trips during peak hours.

