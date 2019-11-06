Cops get training in tackling cybercrimes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A Training programme in dealing with investigating cybercrimes against children has been enabling the police officials hone their skills in probing cases effectively.

Organised by the Telangana Police, Cyber Peace Foundation (CPF), UNICEF, the four-day programme not only was helping the police officials in investigating cybercrimes but also aiding them in gathering information about the suspect using simple tools on Google.

Cybercrime investigators from the State are attending the programme that will conclude on Thursday. Those who attended the session will, in turn, teach the same to their colleagues.

One of the major aspects covered in the session was deleting objectionable content especially photographs and other morphed images on Youtube and Facebook instead of waiting for days to get them deleted after serving notices to social networking companies concerned.

Programme coordinators from CPF explained on steps to be followed in deleting objectionable content from social media using Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Another technique explained to them through a power-point presentation was using shortcuts in getting information about criminals from search engines.

The subjects like understanding internet and cybercrime against children – legal provisions and case laws, first response in cases involving sensitive content, receipt of a complaint and mandatory process, information gathering and analytics for investigation were also covered.

CPF president Vineet Kumar, Centre for Development Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Project Manager, IL Narasimha Rao and others participated.

