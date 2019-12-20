Cops go tough on fancy number plates in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:41 pm 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: That golden tint on the numbers, writing 8055 as BOSS, quotes and proverbs – none of these are permitted on your vehicle’s registration plate and the Cyberabad Traffic Police has decided to act tough on all such violations.

In a span of five days, from Saturday last to Wednesday, the Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 2,039 cases, including 11 criminal cases, during a special drive against the irregular number plates.

During the drive, it was observed that many vehicles were moving on the city roads without proper number plates. Also, some motorists were manipulating the number plates to escape penalties on violations and also surveillance cameras.

“Every vehicle should always have a proper number plate and it should not be tinkered with. Usage of unauthorised colours, unauthorised fonts and styles, extra writings and broken plates will attract penalties as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic), Cyberabad.

Any manipulation on number plates will result in criminal case of cheating, forgery and causing disappearance of evidence, the DCP added. The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to keep a check on the condition of their number plates and to fix it as soon as they notice defects.

