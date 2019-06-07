Cops grill Ravi Prakash for seven hours in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: For the fourth consecutive day, former TV9 Chief Executive Officer V Ravi Prakash appeared before the police in connection with a cheating and forgery case.

In response to a notice issued to him by the Banjara Hills police on Thursday under Section 41A of CrPC, Ravi Prakash came to the police station around 10 am where he attended questioning for over seven hours. Apart from the Banjara Hills police, personnel of the Task Force too were part of the questioning team.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case against Ravi Prakash and two other persons – MKVN Murthy and Hari Kiran Chereddi – under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating) and 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of IPC.

The investigators questioned the former TV9 CEO mostly on a deed of assignment dated December 31, 2018 allegedly transferring the copyrights and registered trade mark number 16036317, TV9 of the company and trademarks of the company in favour of Media NXTIndia Private Limited in which Hari Kiran reportedly has vested interests.

The Banjara Hills police asked Ravi Prakash to re-appear before the police on Saturday too. For the last three days, the Cyberabad police grilled Ravi Prakash in connection with a similar cheating and forgery case registered against him along with Telugu film actor S Shivaji, Murthy and others.

