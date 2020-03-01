Cops impound life-sized Batmobile replica

By | Published: 5:14 pm

The Moscow police have seized a life-sized replica of the Batmobile that featured in Suicide Squad and Batman vs Superman.

The slick and menacing vehicle, which lacked a license plate, was impounded by the police while parked on a busy Moscow street with its owner absent from the spot.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs website, the vehicle was deemed street-illegal as it wasn’t registered with the concerned authorities and exceeded the permissible dimension limits.

The Batmobile imitation — originally made in the USA — is reportedly owned by a 32-year-old Russian man who purchased it for an undisclosed amount.

The wannabe Batman will have to shell out more than 50,000 rubles as towing charges and 2,300 rubles for each day his fancy car spends parked in the impoundment lot, Russia Today reported further.