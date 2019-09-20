Cops issue guidelines for installation of Durga idols in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have asked Durga pandal organizers to obtain prior permission for installing the idols during the upcoming Dasara festival. Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that separate police clearance is required for each Durga idol to be installed in the city.

Persons or organizers intending to install Durga idols in public places and also taking out procession for immersion must submit form of intimation at their respective police stations on or before September 26. The police officials have also issued guidelines for installing the Durga idols.

NOC from owner of pandal premises

The place and the date of the proposed installation of the idol, time, route and the destination of the proposed immersion procession should be mentioned in the intimation form by the organisers, said the police, adding that the organizers seeking police clearance for installation have to furnish a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the owner of the premises or land, irrespective of whether it is a private or government land.

Installation will be allowed only at places where it will not cause obstruction to free flow of traffic and where there is no threat to public peace and order. The spot should be free from any dispute of any kind. The organizers must apply for supply of electricity to the TSSPDCL and obtain police clearance in this regard. Certificate from the TSSPDCL has to be obtained and enclosed with the form of intimation, said the police.

The police said, the use of loudspeakers will be restricted to Box Type only and police clearance is required to be taken both by the organizers, who hire the equipment, and the dealers/company supplying the equipment. The noise levels should be kept within the permissible limits.

Organizers desirous of taking out procession for immersion of the idols will submit form of intimation individually to the ACP through the Station House Officers concerned mentioning the date, time and route for the said procession and obtain police clearance beforehand.

Persons installing Idols indoors such as in the cellars of the complexes and those taking them out public procession should also apply for police clearance.

