Cops release list of Maoist sympathisers in Adilabad

Adilabad SP warns that stern action will taken against supporters of ultras

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier urged the adivasis not to fall prey for banned Maoists who were indulging in anti-social activities and were spoiling the peace of tribal habitations. He on Saturday released a list of sympathisers of the outfit found in a dairy recovered at a spot from a band of Maoists managed to escape from policemen at Gundala village of Tiryani mandal on July 13.

According to the information available in the dairy, the sympathisers included Sidam Jangudev of Mattadiguda in Utnoor, Soyam Chinnaya belonging to Sulugupalli of Bejjur, Chandrasekhar from Rompalli of Tiryani, Govind Rao, a native of Chalbadi from Kerameri, Hanumanth Rao of Parvathiguda and Jaggarao, a resident of Chorpalli of Sirpur (U), Mahesh, a leader from tribal rights organization Tudum Debba, Vivek and Deepak of another Adivasi student union.

Warrier warned that stern action would be taken against those who extend support to the ultras led by Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar. “Policemen are keeping vigil on sympathisers of the Maoists who are planning to revive their operations with the help of the gullible Adivasis. Certain tribals are implementing agendas of the banned outfit by posing themselves as leaders of the ethnic tribes,” he alleged.

The IPS officer charged that the leaders of tribal organisations were provoking youngsters to join the Maoist party as per instructions o, who is leading Kumram Bheem Asifabad-Mancherial squad. “They are providing food and shelter to the armed extremists by accepting huge sums. They are terrorizing their rivals by prompting members of the red brigade to threaten the opponents,” he accused.

The superintendent said that stringent action would be initiated against the sympathers and those who disturb law and order and stall developmental programmes. He opined that all sections of the district would face inconvenience due to activities by the Maoists. He requested the tribals to share information about movement of the extremists with local policemen and to restore peace in the Adivasi habitations.

