Hyderabad: Cops rule out biryani’s role in man’s death

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: A man, aged about 35 years, who died while eating biryani in a hotel in the city on Thursday, is yet to be identified. At the same time, police, who got the biryani examined, have found that the food had nothing to do with his death and further, that he had barely eaten it before he developed seizures and collapsed.

The Miyapur police on Friday said the unidentified man had developed seizures soon after the food reached his table but before he could eat it.

According to Miyapur Inspector Harishchandra Reddy, initial doubts were that the biryani could have had some role in the sudden death of the man. However, lab analysis of the biryani made the police rule out that angle. Other customers who had the same biryani had no complaints so far. That aspect too was verified, he said.

“No other customer suffered any health issue. Further investigation revealed that the deceased didn’t actually consume the biryani and he developed seizures just when he was about to eat it,” he said.

The police are now making efforts to identify the man so that any information on his health condition can be known. The body, therefore, has been preserved at Gandhi Hospital till Monday, with the police now checking missing complaints that were lodged in the city over the last two days. They are waiting for the family members’ response, and want to perform autopsy on Tuesday.

“The body will be preserved at Gandhi Hospital morgue till Monday. Relatives and family members are requested to report at the Miyapur police station to claim the body,” the Inspector said.