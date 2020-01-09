Cops seek info on missing techie in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have sought information from the public on K Rohitha (35), a software employee who has been missing for more than a fortnight now.

Rohitha, a resident of Gachibowli, had left her rented apartment leaving her mobile phone, laptop, wallet and other belongings in the house on December 26.

Based on a complaint from her brother K Parikshith, the Gachibowli police booked a woman missing case and took up the investigation. During the course of investigation, the investigators have so far verified her call data record, CCTV footage and circulated a look out notice on social media apart from enquiring with her family, friends and colleagues. Officials had also verified her mails, bank accounts, financial transactions, checked airports, bus stations, railway station, etc. However, there has been no hint yet of her whereabouts.

Ten special teams of law and order and a Special Operation Team under the supervision and guidance of senior officers are on the job to trace her. Officials said any information regarding the missing woman can be shared on Dial 100 or Gachibowli Police Station – 9491030378 or the Police Control Room –9490617100 – 04027853412, 04027853418 and 04023437969.

