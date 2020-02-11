Cops seize 12 kg ganja in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam police seized 12 kg of dry ganja on Tuesday.

Inspector of Police B Vinod Kumar Reddy informed that the police have conducted vehicle checking at Kothagudem market in the town and spotted two bike riders coming from Cherla road. After checking their bags police found 12 kg of ganja. They were identified as Dishu Kila, Dorna Kosala of Malkajgiri in Odisha State. The police booked case against them.

