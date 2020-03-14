Cops seize 2.5 kg ganja in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: One person was arrested late on Friday by the Neredmet police for allegedly selling cannabis at Defence Colony. The police seized around 2.5 kg of the contraband from him.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught M Basappa Nagendra Kumar (54) a native of Guntur from the Defence colony.

“Nagendra Kumar was supplying the contraband to students and others after sourcing it from some persons at his native place and bringing it to the city,” said the police. A case was registered and Nagendra Kumar was produced before court and remanded.

