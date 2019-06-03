Cops seize 200 kg ganja in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:06 pm 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) caught two persons who were allegedly smuggling marijuana and seized 200 kilogram of the stuff from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Arif (21) of Chatrinaka and Shaik Sameer (21) of Shivajinagar, Nanded. Two others, Ashwaq, also from Nanded and Srikanth from Vizag are absconding.

According to S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP Task Force, Arif and Ashwaq planned to sell the contraband after procuring it from Vizag. The duo sought the help of Sameer who owned a car for transporting the ganja and assured him of a good commission.

“Arif and Sameer went to Vizag and brought the contraband in the car. The consignment was kept in Arif’s house at GM Chawni from where they were caught,” said the official.

The two, along with the marijuana, were handed over to Chatrinaka police for further action.