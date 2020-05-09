Cops start helmet for pillion rider campaign in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have started a campaign stressing on the importance of wearing helmets by both riders on two-wheelers as motorists continue to ignore the helmet-for-pillion rider rule in Hyderabad.

Officials said 114 pillion riders with no helmets had died in 2019.

As part of the campaign, traffic police teams are trying to convey to motorists the importance of both riders wearing helmets.

According to the police, 450 persons died in various road accidents in Cyberabad limits constituting around 54 per cent of the total fatalities of the year 2019. Among them, 114 persons were pillion riders and all of them were without helmets.

“This trend of road crashes and deaths is very dangerous and affects the society deeply. Hence, it is of utmost importance that two wheeler riders, both driver and pillion, use a standard helmet always to avoid fatalities in case of crashes,” said S M Vijay Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad.

In this background, the Cyberabad Traffic Police are exploring all possible ways to educate the public in this regard and enforce the rule very strictly. The police were also appreciating those riders (both riders) who are wearing standard helmets while riding a two-wheeler by gifting them a bottle of sanitiser. “We hope that the citizens continue to obey traffic rules and help the police in reducing the road crashes and fatalities on public roads in Cyberabad,” the DCP said.

