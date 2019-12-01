Cops stop child marriage in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police stopped the marriage of a minor girl aged 17 years at Uppal after counselling her parents. The marriage was scheduled later this month.

According to Saleema Begum, Additional DCP, SHE teams Rachakonda, the girl’s parents were counselled in the presence of the child welfare committee members. After counselling, the girl’s parents called off the marriage which was fixed with a man aged 25 years.

So far, the Rachakonda Police managed to stop 69 marriages of girls aged below 18 years after explaining about the ill-effects of getting minors married early, to the parents and guardians. The police said child marriages were more in rural areas than in urban areas. “In view of the finding, programmes to create awareness on the harmful consequences of child marriages are being organised regularly,” the official said.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, appealed to the public not to perform child marriages as it was also a punishable offence under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006. “Child marriages threaten lives and health of girls. There is a separate Help Line for child line rescue — 1098,” he said.

The police urged the public to alert them about child marriages by dialling ‘100’ or on the Rachakonda Police Whatsapp number 9490617111.

