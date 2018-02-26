Cops to go tough on pickpockets

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Flicking wallets and disappearing into the crowd has been their forte. But now, pickpockets won’t find the vanishing act that easy, with the Hyderabad City Police deciding to get tough on the tribe. The police have decided to book offenders, especially pickpockets, involved in 10 or more offences within a span of three to six months under the Preventive Detention Act. This will bring the menace down, they hope.

“They will be detained under the PD Act and jailed if they are found to have committed more than 10 offences. If not in specific cases, if they are involved in more in pickpocketing offences and two burglaries or chain snatching or attempt to murder cases, those will also be counted. These will be taken as criteria for detention under the Act,” a senior police officer said.

Task Force officials, who have just started working on the plan, said proposals for the PD Act detention will be sent to the Police Commissioner through the PD Act Cell in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

The cell will in turn verify the number of cases booked against them and forward for implementation of the Act to the Commissioner. Apart from this, a history sheet too will be opened against them.

Sources said though there was a decline observed in various crimes, pickpockets had got habituated to the lifestyle and were continuing. According to data available with the Hyderabad Police, more than 40,000 offenders are present in the city. While some are natives and involved in crimes here, others are migrants involved in crimes. Out of the total, however, at least 2,000 could be pickpockets, police believe.

Police suspect pickpocketing might not be an organised crime, but interestingly, they have found family links in some cases. “Surprisingly, when a youngster or suspect is picked up, not only him, there are many others from his family who are found to be involved in offences. Sometimes family members too are part of the pickpocketing gang,” a senior Task Force official said. Police suspect that about 10 pickpocketing gangs are active in the city, including one inter-state gang from Athmakur of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Women too are active members in these gangs.

In the recent cases, police have caught gangs targeting passengers in public transportation systems, auto-rickshaws, political party meetings and even the Numaish and events like the recent International Sweet Festival. Psychologists say that it takes huge confidence to be a pickpocket, which had started off as an art. “In the ancient times, pickpocketing was considered as a fine art form. With the advent of digital living, people started using it for wrongdoings and slowly it turned into a crime,” said K Prashant, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

“These people are anti-social beings who target people and loot them. It takes a huge level of confidence for someone to turn to pickpocketing,” he said.