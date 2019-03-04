Cops to intensify checking to curb drug peddling in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: With routine vehicle checking exercises turning out to be quite fruitful in nabbing drug peddlers who try to smuggle marijuana and other narcotic substances into the city, the Rachakonda Police is now planning to intensify the exercise and thereby, literally seal all routes leading to the city.

Most of the marijuana coming into the city, according to officials, was being procured from agency areas in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam in Telangana. It was observed that drug peddlers were ferrying the same by road using cars, buses and even through courier services.

“Earlier, the drug was transported to the city quite often but with regular vehicle checking, it appears to have come down a little bit. We have set up check points and checking during the night,” said a senior official from the Special Operations Team, Rachakonda, adding that it was only during such drives that most drug peddlers and large quantities of drugs were caught.

With the number of seizures coming down after the regular checking, the police have now decided to intensify the same. “Due to regular drives, there is some deterrence in transportation of drugs to Hyderabad. However, as we are focused on checking cars, they are taking alternate routes such as trains and courier services,” an official said.

“The source areas are on hillocks. There possibility of local police going there and checking regularly are limited. They take advantage of the geographical limits for police in raiding those cultivation areas,” an official said, adding that the drug was being secretly grown, harvested, secretly transported and sold to customers in various cities.

Any slack in checking could allow the peddlers to resume their activities, officials said, adding that the intensification of checking, coupled with more such monitoring along the city borders, could cut off the drug peddlers from the capital in a major way.