Rachakonda cops to keep tab on ‘spirited’ colleagues

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: No spirits in ‘khaki’ is the motto of the Rachakonda Traffic Police for their own colleagues, with the decision being not to spare any policemen who indulges in drunk driving. Focusing on men from their own tribe who are violating traffic rules, the traffic wing is now conducting special drunk driving checks on policemen.

The move came after quite a few complaints were received that some policemen were driving in an inebriated condition. Drunk driving checks are not new in the commissionerate, which recently turned three, but have been in a general way, with no focus on any particular group or section.

“But recently, we came across some incidents where policemen were found to have been driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol. They were driving police patrol vehicles, Blue Colts and vehicles of officers while on duty,” said N Divyacharan Rao, DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda. This prompted a special drive, and a month ago a home guard driving in a drunken condition was nabbed.

“We are now mostly conducting regular drives in the night between 8 pm and 10 pm,” Rao said, adding that random and surprise checking was being done during the day too, with specific focus on those driving in uniforms on patrol bikes or other motorcycles.

Officials said special teams were also formed and were already on the job to check violations of the law by policemen in specific.

“When we impose fines on citizens for drunk driving during our enforcement drives, we too have to be accountable to the public on our part. It is very important and proves our credibility. We should set an example,” the DCP said, adding that the aim was to practice first and preach later.

P Srinivas, ACP (Traffic) L B Nagar division, said though the enforcement was in vogue for long, it was only since the last one month that implementation became strict. “Our special focus now is on policemen. Apart from enforcement, we are also conducting regular awareness programmes for officials including higher ranks on traffic rules including helmet, seat belts, rash driving among others,” Srinivas said.

