Cops to use space tech to control crime, traffic in Telangana

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The police department has decided to use space technology for controlling crime and improve traffic situation in the State apart from reducing road accidents.

Speaking after interacting with Telangana State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TRAC) Additional Director-General G Sreenivas Reddy and other officials, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said the police would sign a memorandum of understanding with the TRAC to use the technology.

Priority would be given to map crime prone areas, accident spots and steep curves through remote sensing. This apart, mapping of police station jurisdictional boundaries and linking it with revenue records would also be taken up. This move would enable people lodge a complaint at the police station concerned without any confusion about the jurisdiction. A request was also made to geo-map the areas where tipplers regularly consume alcohol.

These areas would be linked to the City Police Commissioner’s office and the Superintendent of Police office in each district to take necessary action against those who are consuming liquor in open places. This initiative would also enable the police to reduce crime against the women, he said.

Reddy also advised TRAC officials to geo-map open places in police stations, offices and buildings to use them effectively in future and protect them from being encroached. Linking the police department’s offices with remote sensing applications would help to render better services. He asked the IT wing to prepare modalities to reach an agreement with the TRAC.

