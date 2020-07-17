Cops turn saviours to destitute in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Two policemen of Chandrayangutta police turned saviours for a man who was lying on the roadside for three days, battling the rains and hunger. The man, Shekhar (60), was found lying near the BSNL office on Barkas road on Wednesday around 4 pm by constable B Mahesh and home guard MA Sayeed.

“Initially, we were a bit hesitant to touch the man for fear of Covid-19. Nevertheless, we went near him and woke him up. Though he was shivering, he looked up at us and smiled, and cooperated as we arranged to shift him to hospital,” said Mahesh.

“We arranged a pair of clothes and gave him a bath. He was unable to speak properly or eat. We managed to make him drink some water and then shifted him to hospital,” said Sayeed, adding that doctors said the man reached the hospital at the right time since his blood pressure had fallen dangerously. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali appreciated both the policemen for their gesture.

