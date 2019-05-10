Cordon and Search conducted in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla

By | Published: 3:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police conducted a cordon and search at Venkatrami Reddy Nagar Colony in Jeedimetla on Friday early hours.

A total of 103 police personnel from the ranks of Inspector to police constable along with senior officials of the Balanagar zone, took part in the search operation which was led by Balanagar zone DCP, PV Padmaja.

During the search, a total of 58 two-wheelers, two auto-rickshaws and four cars were seized. One suspect who is believed to have links with criminals was detained to verify his antecedents.

Officials also seized a bag of gutkha worth Rs 15,000 which were stored illegally. Pending challans estimated to be around Rs 65,000 was also verified.During the operation, a total of 250 houses were searched in the locality.

The DCP said the aim of the search operation was to curb illegal activities of miscreants and give a sense of safety and security to the citizens.

Officials also felt the needs of the community including proper drinking water, street lighting and sewage system and assured the issues will be escalated to the departments concerned.

