Cordon and Search held at NTR Nagar

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police conducted a cordon and search operation at NTR Nagar in LB Nagar and detained 10 suspects including five history sheeters in the wee hours of Saturday.

A total police force of 300 personnel including LB Nagar DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Assistant Commissioners of Police, 18 Inspectors, 25 Sub-Inspectors and police constables took part in the search.

During the search that began at 4 am and ended at 6.30 am, 80 bikes and 15 auto-rickshaws without proper documents were seized. Two cases for illegal gas refilling were booked, four gas cylinders were seized and two persons were held. Apart from this, 45 liquor bottles were seized from three belt shops and three persons were held in this connection.