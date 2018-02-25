Cordon and search in Uppal, Vikarabad

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police conducted a cordon and search operation in areas including Devender Nagar and Ramanthapur in Uppal and detained 12 suspects in the early hours of Saturday.

A total police force of 250 personnel including Malkajgiri DCP Ramesh Naidu, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and police constables took part in the search, which began at 4 am and ended at 6.30 am.

Seventeen bikes and two auto-rickshaws without proper documents were seized. Officials also seized 51 domestic gas cylinders from an illegal gas refilling unit, 20 litres of diesel and two bags of gutkha during the search.

A similar operation was conducted at Rajiv Gruhakalpa area in Yalal in Vikarabad district under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police Annapurna. A total police force of 100 personnel took part in the search, which started around 3 am and ended around 6 am. Four suspects were detained, while 24 bikes and four auto-rickshaws with no valid documents were seized.