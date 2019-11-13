Cordon and search operation conducted at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 10:20 am

Hyderabad: The RGI Airport police conducted a cordon and search operation at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad on Tuesday night. Six cabs operating illegally on the premises were seized by the police.

The exercise was taken up following complaints that car drivers who are not supposed to operate in the premises were frequenting and harassing travelers by demanding and charging exorbitant fares.

Around 100 policemen participated in the exercise and seized the vehicles near the bus terminal in the airport and international terminal.

