Cordon and search operation held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police seized 46 vehicles during a cordon and search operation conducted at Indranagar early on Sunday.

Around 120 policemen from the Banjara Hills police division and City Armed Reserve participated in the operation. The police searched 122 houses and checked 200 persons. Documents of 403 vehicles were also checked and 46 were seized as owners failed to show documents related to the vehicles. The police detained 87 suspects for questioning and later released them.

B Sumathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) supervised the operation.

