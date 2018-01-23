Cordon and Search at Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The South Zone police conducted a cordon and search operation at Pardiwada in Hussaini Alam area on Monday from 5 pm to 7.30 pm. According to South Zone DCP V Satyanarayana, the operation was conducted following many complaints from the locals regarding nuisance and illegal sale of liquor in Pardiwada area.

During the search, six history sheeters were taken into custody while 25 suspects were detained. Twelve vehicles with no valid documents were seized, apart from 45 cartons of liquor of various brands and 200 empty liquor bottles. Cases were booked against nine persons for illegally selling liquor. Two liquor outlets were booked, one of them belonging to one Makar Yadav. A report will be sent to the Excise Department too, police said.