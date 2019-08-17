Corfe Castle best bet for Governor’s Cup

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: The L. D’Silva-trained Corfe Castle, to be ridden by Akshay Kumar, looks best best in the small field of six runners in the Governor’s Cup 1600 metres, for horses, 3-year-olds and upward, the feature event of the races here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 55 p.m.

Selections:

1. Moskova 1, Original Temptress 2, Flamingo Fame 3

2. Mozambique 1, Warrior Supreme 2, Asteria 3

3. Marina Del Rey 1, Southern Crown 2, Ashka Ashka Ashka 3

4. Moka 1, Diesis Dream 2, Rhine 3

5. Isabella 1, Ambitious Approach 2, Classic Remark 3

6. Corfe Castle 1, Phenomenal Cruise 2, Like Wise 3

7. My Journey 1, Turf Choice 2, Darshish 3

Day’s Best: Moskova.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.