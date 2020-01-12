Corfe Castle impresses in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Agni (AA Vikrant) 46, handy. Dancing Doll (Ritesh) 44, moved well.

800m:

Light The Way (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) 1-4, 600/47, handy. Horus (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Augenstern (Ritesh) 58, 600/45, good. Golconda Diamond (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Crackershow (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Conscious Gift (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Magic Street (Rohit Kumar) 59, 600/45, moved well. Amazing Elegance (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Somerset (Uday Kiran) 58, 600/44, not extended. Art In Motion (R Ajinkya) & Bella Vista (RB) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck. Secret Command (N Rawal) & Golden Faraska (RB) 1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Amyra (Uday Kiran) & Nicola Tesla (RB) 59, 600/45, pair well in hand. Let It Be Me (G Naresh) & Dazzling King (R Ajinkya) 1-3, 600/46, moved together. Crazy Horse (AA Vikrant) & Wood Bridge (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/45, moved together.

1000m:

Berkeley (App) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Turf Winner (G Naresh) & Turf Treasure (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Diesis Dream (R Ajinkya) & Turf Monarch (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair finished level. Blink Of An Eye (Uday Kiran) & Cowboys Delight (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved together. Versallies (Kiran Naidu) & Celeritas (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, a notable pair. Charcoal (Kuldeep Singh) & Shivalik Meadow (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well.

1200m:

Sea Castle (Rafique Sk) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Phenomenal Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, not extended. Corfe Castle (Ajit Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Royal Pal (Nakhat Singh) & Exponent (Bopanna) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former showed out. Hip Hop (App) & New Role (Nakhat Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.

1400m:

Doroteo (Koushik) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Blazer (R Ajinkya) & O’Sheehan (G Naresh) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.

