Corfe Castle shines in trials at Hyderabad racecourse 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Friday morning.

Sand

800m:

Turf Monarch (Ajit Singh) & Ultimate Risk (R Ajinkya) 58, 600/45, former shaped well. Turf Winner (App) & Turf Choice (RB) 1-1, 600/44, former moved well. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Lombardia) (Aneel) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Cincia Azzurra (App) 1-4, 600/47, handy. Tokyo Jam (RB) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well. Capriconia (App) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Doroteo (RB) 59, 600/43, good. Tammana (Aneel) 57, 600/43, note. Sacred Lamp (Koushik) 1-2, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Original Temptress (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Lightning Bolt (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, urged. Turf Warrior (App) &Turf Emperor (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, former fit and well. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Coccinella) (R Ajinkya) & Cheltenham (Ajit Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Paso Robles (Ajit Singh) & Blazer (R Ajinkya) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form.

1200m:

2y-(Lord Admiral/Turf Lightning) (RB) & 2y-(Excellent Art/Southern Bay) (Gaddam) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair finished level. 2y-(Arazan/Ray Of Light (App), 2y-Lightning Power (Gopal Singh) & 2y-(Varenar/Luminous One) (Gaddam) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, trio moved freely. Corfe Castle (Ajit Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Recumbentibus (RB) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, not extended. Alta Vita (Rafique Sk) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy.