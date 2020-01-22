Corfe Castle, The Special One please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle, The Special One, Rikki Tikki Tavi & Smashing Blue impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Fleur (Md Ismail) & Crazy Horse (R Ajinkya) 47.5, moved together. Cephalonia (RB) 46.5, moved easy. Dance All Night (RB) 47.5, moved freely.

800m:

Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/45, handy. Fashion Universe (RB) 1-0, 600/43, strode out well. Prince Caspian (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Curcumin (Rohit Kumar) 1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Recumbentibus (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Staridar (Akshay Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Coastal Storm (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Cowboys Delight (RB) 1-1, 600/45, unextended. Balma (Koushik) 59, 600/45, shaped well.

1000m:

Original Temptress (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Castlerock (R Ajinkya) & Mahavi (Ashhad Asbar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, former moved well. Belle Springs (App) & Cheltenham (Ajit Singh) 1-19, 800/59, 600/45, former worked well. Khalasar (Ajit Singh) & Marina Del Rey (R Ajinkya) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Greek Soul (RB) & Detonator (Trainer) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44, former looks well. The Special One (Koushik) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Starlight (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, well in hand. Arcade Fire (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Corfe Castle (Ajit Singh) & Asteria (R Ajinkya) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former showed out. Committed Warrior (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, in good form. Rikki Tikki Tavi (Ashhad Asbar) & My Journey (Gopal Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Ambitious Approach (RB) & NRI Touch (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 2L in front.

1200m:

Southern Legacy (Gaddam) & Vijays Simha (Gopal Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, former finished 2L in front.

Noted on Monday

SAND

1000m:

Agni (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Unstoppable (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Sitara (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

1000m:

Private Empire (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

