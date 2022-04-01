Coromandel International conducts drone trials for spraying fertilizer, pesticide

Hyderabad: Coromandel International, the country’s second largest phosphatic fertilizer player and part of Murugappa Group, conducted its first drone trials in Hyderabad.

The use of drone technology in agriculture sector is to promote precision farming. Drones are suited for a country like India with small land-holding farmers. Drone spraying helps farmers mitigate the issue of labour unavailability during peak season and decrease the time to spray, said Coromandel International Managing Director Sameer Goel.

Traditionally, farmers sprayed their crops physically. Even with hired manual labour, this was a costly and time-consuming affair. In manual spraying method, a farmer spends considerable amount on labour charges, more water and a higher quantity of chemicals. With drones, it takes only a few minutes to spray fertilizers and permitted pesticides on one acre as opposed to five to six hours if done manually. Also, crops of all heights can be reached and drones ensure comprehensive and equal distribution of fertilizers and pesticides, the company said in a release.