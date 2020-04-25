Corona exit plans in place at RGIA Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is all set to make social distancing a new norm at the airport once it opens for passengers after the lockdown is lifted. At present, movement of commercial flight operations was restricted, except for evacuation and relief passenger flights along with cargo flights handling essentials and medical supplies.

At the same time, to encourage compliance with social distancing norms at RGIA, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which is operating the airport, is making changes to queuing arrangements at the city side, check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers and reminders.

The designated airport staff will monitor for the strict adherence and sensitization to any passengers as well. Visually impactful information displays and signage at various places to guide the passengers regarding new measures and processes would be arranged.

Sanitization and fumigation of the entire airport building, which spreads out across seven levels and around an area of 1,27,000 square metre is being conducted zone wise daily. A team of over 100 professionals has been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drive on regular frequency, according to a press release.

Regular sanitization of high contact surfaces such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc., inside the terminals is being carried out and will continue when the airport reopens. Apart from these, the daily frequency of sanitization of each washrooms will be enhanced.

Sensor-based automatic hand sanitizer dispensing machines are being strategically placed across the terminal building for use by passengers and airport staff inside the terminal. At all check-in counters, the boarding card and bag tag dispensers have been made directly accessible to passengers to avoid any need for physical exchange of these with airport staff.

For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys and baggage trays would be disinfected after each use with the help of dedicated disinfection units, the release added.

