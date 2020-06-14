Corona fear keeps band, baaja, baarat away

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: With not many ‘muhurthams’ available in the coming months, many couples tied the nuptial knot and organised other functions, including engagements, on Sunday, albeit on a low key.

The usual buzz was missing at many ceremonies as they were conducted with limited number of guests. At many functions, only immediate family members participated and even neighbours were not invited due to the coronavirus scare.

Amidst, all these factors, the budget for performing marriages and other functions was cut and many welcomed the trend of desisting from splurging money on such occasions. Usually, the summer season sees many marriages and functions but the lockdown disrupted all such plans this year. And, with limited auspicious days left this season, many families performed marriages with only immediate family members around. According to priests, there are not many ‘muhurthams’ after a fortnight.

Soon after this month, there is Ashadam, followed by Shravanam and Bhadrapadam and there are not many ‘muhurthams’ available till Dasara, says Gopikrishna Sharma, a priest.

There are a few ‘muhurthams’ in the next couple of months but many prefer to avoid organising auspicious functions during these days. That is the reason, there were quite a few ceremonies in the city on Sunday, said D Subrahmanyam, general secretary of Bhagyanagar Brahmin Society.

Initially, the marriage of Akhilesh Raj, a businessman and Ashitha was scheduled on March 16 but due to lockdown it was postponed to June 14. “There are not many ‘muhurthams’ during the next couple of months, besides we are not sure how things will turn up in the coming days. Considering all these factors, we decided to perform their marriage today,” said Brij Mohan Raj, uncle of Akhilesh.

Similarly, the baby shower ceremony of R Priyanka Reddy, a private employee was organised on Sunday at her parents’ home in Keesara. “I had planned to celebrate the ceremony on a grand note but with not many options available, it was done without much fanfare,” said R Vivek Reddy, her husband. The function was attended by about 25 immediate family members.

Many marriages and functions, including engagements and thread ceremonies were performed on Saturday and Friday as well.

Temples, community halls turn venues

Many families are opting for community halls, temples and even open places in their neighbourhood over function halls and swanky banquet halls for organising functions in the city.

There are clear instructions from government over the number of visitors being permitted for ceremonies and families are making sure there is a limited turnout. Accordingly, many opted for community halls and temples. This is mainly to avoid excess participation of relatives and friends. Further, families are making sure that only 25 members turn up from both the bride and groom’s side.

“It is risky to have many visitors and also monitor, if a function is organised in a banquet hall or function hall. In temples, only limited people will be permitted and this apart, there are instructions by the police not to invite many people,” said a resident of Sitaram Nagar, Malkajgiri.

Photos from recently held marriage functions

