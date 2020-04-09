Corona leads people to draw up will of succession

By | Published: 11:59 pm 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Morbid as it may sound, at least in the Indian context, there has been a sudden spurt in the interest shown by people to draw up their will of succession during the lockdown period, what with fears and uncertainty of who will become the next target of the deadly coronavirus.

Notwithstanding the relatively low morbidity and mortality rate India has seen, compared to the developed Western world, at least till now, there is a sense of urgency among people to “settle things” should they face a situation where they will have to face quarantine or worse still, get into the isolation ward.

Two Hyderabadi professionals from the legal fraternity, Mohammad Imran Khan, a government pleader in the High Court for the past 30 years, and Abhishekh Patwari, a young lawyer with 10 years standing in the profession, are unanimous in their opinion that the deadly trail left by coronavirus across the globe has indeed made people in India sit up and seriously consider drawing up their will of succession.

“I have drafted 18 wills of succession since March 23. Compare this with the one-odd client I used to get once in two to three months asking for drafting of a will and you see the sudden spike in just a matter of a few days, particularly after the lockdown,” says Abhishekh. He believes that the misinformation about the deadliness of the virus in the initial days, when it surfaced, was a factor for people to turn to lawyers to draw up their wills.

Fear factor

“There were people who believed that once they are infected and get into quarantine or isolation, all they had was 14 days of life on this planet. It was the fear factor that made them believe that it was the end of the world for them, and thus the need to draft will of succession,” he said, and points out that some of the clients in the initial stages were even hysterical.

Imran, who also received several calls seeking help in drafting wills of succession post corona breakout, says the images that people saw emerging from the US, particularly New York, and from other countries like Italy and Spain, were eye-openers of sorts for many Indians. “I think before corona happened, people took life for granted, thought that it was eternal. The death and suffering around the world is akin to holding a mirror in front of them, showing them the end of life. There is a sense of doom among the people who called me up, and wanted to set their affairs right, leaving no loose ends,” he said.

Abhishekh says some of his clients who sought his assistance to draw up of a will post-March 23 include aged parents of NRIs settled abroad. “Most of them want their wills drawn up or modified to liquidate properties that they hold, after their death, and the amount deposited in a single bank account by a designated executor. This is essentially to facilitate hassle-free division of wealth in cash between the offsprings who would otherwise have to undergo the torture of mutation and then sale that very often would stretch to months if not years,” he said.

Middle class folk

And what about the profile of clients who approach him? “The sum total of all the 18 wills of succession I have drafted so far would be around Rs 8-10 crore which clearly indicates that they are middle class families, mostly in the 45-60 age group. Some of them are techies settled here who want their ancestral properties in their home towns to be disposed of since they own properties here with one of their parents living with them. There are some armed forces personnel too, and in their case, it has been more of a domino effect. One person tells the other he has drawn up a will, setting off a chain reaction.”

Both the professionals, who are not in a position to divulge much about clients on account of the confidentiality clause, are hopeful that at least in the future, people would have learnt a lesson from the corona pandemic and realize that making a will need not necessarily be done on the death-bed, in true filmi style. “Hysteria should not be a catalyst for anyone to draw up a will. Unfortunately, that is what is happening now, and one can only hope that drawing up a will becomes a routine exercise for all age groups in the future,” says Abhisekh.

Imran, however, has this punch line to end the conversation: “Where there is a will, there is a lawyer.”

Shortest will

Did you know that the shortest valid will of succession in the world comprises just three words?

Well, Herr Karl Tausch, a resident of Langen, Hessen in West Germany, decided to be ultra-crisp with his will. In his will dated January 19, 1967, and written in Czech, Karl merely mentioned “Vse Zene” which translates into “All to wife.” The will was held valid.

