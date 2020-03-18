Corona scare: 150 special teams to track expats

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Intensifying vigil and measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, 150 special teams consisting of senior officials from GHMC, health and police have been constituted to track the movement of people arriving from abroad.

Each team will have one official from the three departments and cover one ward in the municipal corporation limits.

Based on the details shared by the airport authorities, these 150 teams will be tracking persons instructed to stay isolated at their homes. In case of any suspected symptoms, they will immediately shift the person to isolation ward and initiate measures of tracking other persons, who came in contact with the person.

