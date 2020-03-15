Corona scare: All JNTU-H affiliated colleges to remain shut till March 31

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has instructed all its constituent and affiliated colleges to close down till March 31 to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus. However, all the scheduled examinations which are notified already will be conducted.

In a press release on Sunday, the JNTU-H said all the hostels, mess facilities and libraries will also be closed with immediate effect.

The varsity also asked colleges not to hold any seminars and conference besides large gatherings till March 31. This apart, the university administration has discontinued biometric system of recording attendance for students, teachers, and other staff members until further orders.

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University too issued orders closing all its campuses including hostel and mess facilities till March 31. It has also decided not to permit any seminars, conferences, symposia, workshops, meetings, fests, student meetings, sports events etc until March 31. However, all administrative offices will function as usual, said the varsity in a circular.

