Corona scare: AP youth stopped from boarding bus in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: The coronavirus scare triggered some tension at LB Nagar late on Friday when a group of passengers refused to allow a youngster board a TSRTC bus, as he had returned from Dubai recently.

On receiving information, the LB Nagar police rushed to the spot and rescued the 22-year-old youngster, a native of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, who was working as a housekeeping staff in Dubai and had come on vacation.

According to the LB Nagar police, the youth was about to board a bus at the Chintalkunta check-post to go to his native place in West Godavari when a few passengers noticed the boarding pass and other tags on his baggage and grew suspicious.

“They raised an alarm and asked the bus driver not to allow him to board the bus even as the person tried to explain that he was screened at the Mumbai airport and did not have any symptoms. They did not listen to him,” police said.

The LB Nagar police alerted a medical team which shifted the youngster to Gandhi Hospital for further tests. The results are awaited.

The youngster had started from Dubai on Thursday and reached the Mumbai International airport on Friday. After undergoing the thermal screening and the prescribed health protocols, he took a bus from Mumbai and reached Hyderabad on Friday. Later, he came to the Chintalkunta area to board a bus to his hometown.

