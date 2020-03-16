Corona scare forces ‘Nikah’ formalities to go online in Telangana

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Khammam: The scare of Covid-19 virus and restrictions on international travel imposed by Saudi Arabia with effect from Sunday has compelled a bride and groom to complete matrimonial formalities online.

Sources said the marriage of the daughter of Shaik Abdul Nabi of Gundala in Kothagudem district was fixed with an MBA graduate, Mohammed Adnan Khan, of Karimnagar, who now works in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s capital.

The bridegroom and his parents were scheduled to come here last Friday for ‘nikah’, the marriage ceremony and ‘vidai’ ceremony scheduled on Sunday night at a function hall in Khammam. But they could not do so in view of the travel restrictions, sources revealed.

As everything was arranged for the wedding, the parents of both the bride and groom decided to go ahead as per the schedule. Rituals like Ijab-e-Qubul (proposal and acceptance) and signing of the Nikahnama signifying the couple’s confirmation and acceptance to enter into wedlock took place through a mobile video call. The ‘vidai’ ceremony was attended by former MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .