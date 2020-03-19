Corona scare: No Arjitha Sevas at Bhadradri from Friday

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Kothagudem: The officials at Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district have cancelled all Arjitha Sevas at the temple with effect from Friday.

The decision was taken following the directions of State government in the wake of Corona virus scare and to contain the virus from spreading, informed the temple Executive Officer (EO)G Narasimhulu here on Thursday.

He said archanas, abhishekams and nityakalyanam would be cancelled from Friday. Similarly annadhanam and tonsuring of head at Kalyanakatta would also be closed. However free and special darshanams would be allowed.

The temple premises and stainless barricades inside the temple were being sanitised by the temple staff. All the employees and the staff were told to wear medical masks and maintain proper sanitation, the EO said.

Efforts were being made to pay back the money spent by the devotees in purchasing tickets online for attending Sri Rama Navami celebrations for which public attendance was restricted in view of corona virus scare. Of the 18, 000 tickets about 1,090 tickets were sold, he added.

