Corona scare: ‘Social distancing’ at liquor shops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:54 pm 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from Kerala, the Rachakonda Police with the help of the Excise Department and the district administration have started implementing social distancing among customers at liquor outlets across the commissionerate starting from Saturday.

The idea came from the one-metre gaps enforced with markings by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation at all its liquor outlets, making customers maintain adequate gap while standing in queues to purchase liquor. An image from Kannur district in Kerala showing customers maintaining a one-metre gap between each other while standing in a long queue had gone viral earlier this week. Videos of similar queues too have surfaced, with the concept finally prompting Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat to instruct officials here to replicate the idea here.

“We have taken up measures of social distancing in front of wine shops starting from Yadadri-Bhongir district with the help of the Excise Department. The Station House Officers across the police commissionerate have been asked to follow suit,” Bhagwat said.

Wine shops in Keesara and Nacharam areas were first among those outlets where social distancing was followed.

“Currently, we are only noticing liquor outlets being crowded. With the directions of the State government, other places including restaurants, cinema theatre and shopping malls have been shut down as a preventive measure. Some shops opened are following precautionary measures,” Keesara Inspector J.Narender Goud, said, adding that however, permit rooms at the wine shops were already been shut down.

As for the social distancing concept in queues, police personnel drew lines with slaked lime powder at wine shops.

“Each box has a two-meter distance from the other and each customer will have to stand in a box. This will help distancing themselves from the other customer,” said M.Mahesh, Inspector, Nacharam.

