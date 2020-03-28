Corona slams brakes on nikahs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: With the 21-day lockdown getting stricter across the city, marriages in the Muslim community scheduled over the next one month are being postponed.

A few thousand weddings were slated to be held across the city during the Hijri calendar month of Shaban likely to begin on Friday. The holy month of Ramzan is followed by Shaban.

Qazi Habeeb Ahmed Bin Salam Al Attas, who solemnises marriages in and around the Chandrayangutta area, said, “People are calling up and informing about postponing the ‘nikah’. New dates are not being fixed at this point of time due to the uncertainty.”

Several halls in the city were booked months ago for the functions, while Many planned mega events and placed orders with caterers, event management companies and other agencies related to marriage arrangements.

“The marriage of my brother was scheduled in the second week of April.

Luckily, we did not distribute the invitation cards. After things settle down, we will fix the new date,” said Shabbir Ahmed, a businessman from Kotla Alijah.

Mohd Irfan, who runs a catering agency, said several people had cancelled the weddings scheduled till Ramzan. “Financial issues with the parties will be sorted out later. Already, we had paid some amount to the suppliers for groceries and chicken. I hope we reach a solution with those who placed orders with us,” he said.

