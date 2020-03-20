Corona suspect Dushyant Singh met Prez, Hema Malini, Mary Kom

By | Published: 9:41 pm

New Delhi: Soon after BJP MP from Rajasthan Dushyant Singh, who is the son of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje went into self-isolation after he attended a programme along with his mother and others in Lucknow with the Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, more evidence has tumbled out that may lead his suspected infection trail right up to the President’s House.

Two days ago, Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind along with his other colleagues. President Kovind hosted members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the present were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress’ Kumari Selja, eminent sportsperson and MP Mary Kom among others.

After the news of Singh going into self-quarantine broke, the President took to twitter to quote an article: “The coronavirus outbreak has forced us to keep a respectful distance from others. This isolation, self-imposed or medically mandated, can be taken as an ideal opportunity to ponder our journey so far and the future path.”

Meanwhile, the health department officials are trying to ascertain with who all Dushyant Singh met after attending the party in Lucknow.

Confirming the news of self-quarantine, Vasundhara Raje in a tweet said, “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws, Kanika (Kapoor), who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions.”

But that doesn’t seem to have worked with many who have come in close contact with him in the recent past. Slamming the government, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said, “Two days ago I was sitting with Dushyant Singh for over two-and-a-half hours during the transport standing committee meeting.”

So far, there have been 206 coronavirus cases in India and four deaths. The number is expected to rise in the coming days, say experts.

