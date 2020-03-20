Corona suspect from Ballarshah admitted to MGMH in Warangal

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Warangal Urban: A person who reportedly travelled with Indonesian preachers in AP Sampark Kranthi express, was admitted to MGM isolation ward here on Friday with symptoms of coronavirus. He belongs to Ballarshah in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The person came to MGM Hospital and got admitted to the hospital. However, MGMH Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said he was in stable condition. “Our doctor, who is treating him, said there was no need to send his blood samples for tests as he is alright,” the Superintendent added. He, however, said that as many as three suspect cases of coronavirus including the man from Ballarshah were kept in isolation ward at the MGMH.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.