Coronavirus: Telangana launches WhatsApp Chatbot

Hyderabad: To provide authentic information to citizens on coronavirus pandemic, the State government on Monday launched its official WhatsApp Chatbot — TS Gov Covid Info (on 9000 658 658).

The State government partnered with WhatsApp to establish a dedicated coronavirus helpline for citizens to receive accurate information on the pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe in these challenging times and urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure they rely only on verified channels of information,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said while launching the Chatbot at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The IT and Health Departments built the WhatsApp Chatbot collaborating with SB Technologies, a Hyderabad-based software solutions provider and MessengerPeople, one of the WhatsApp’s official Business Solution Providers.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said citizens having questions relating to the pandemic can now chat with the State government on WhatsApp to receive all critical and accurate information on the outbreak.

“Simply send ‘Hi’, ‘Hello’ or ‘Covid’ to +91-9000658658 in a WhatsApp message to get started. One can also simply click the link https://wa.me/919000658658?text=Hi to initiate the conversation. We thank WhatsApp, Facebook and their partners for the support extended to the Government of Telangana,” he said. For queries and clarifications, citizens can write to [email protected]

