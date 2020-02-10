Corona watch on track

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: As scientists and researchers across the globe launch a frantic effort to find a vaccine for the novel strain of coronavirus, public health officials here continue their efforts to further strengthen surveillance and the ability to respond quickly with rapid response teams to counter any eventuality.

The fact that no other persons with a travel history to China have tested positive for 2019-nCoV except for the three in Kerala has further added to the belief that strong surveillance would help authorities contain the virus, public health officials maintained.

Fascinating story of surveillance

The entire process of surveillance — identifying and reaching out to persons with travel history to China — rolled out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in association with health officials in different States, resembles a script straight out of Hollywood movies.

With the help of civil aviation officials, the Ministry managed to zero in on the flight that was used by the three persons (from Kerala) who had tested positive for 2019-nCoV to reach India from Wuhan, China.

In that flight, there were 76 other passengers who were from 11 different States seated in close vicinity of the two 2019-nCoV positive passengers. The Ministry, in coordination with health officials in all the States, initiated a massive process of identifying the in-flight contacts, especially those sitting three rows in front and behind the two flyers.

Eventually, all the passengers were identified and those sitting close to the virus-hit were put in strict quarantine in a hospital while the rest are still under observation on a daily basis in a home quarantine setting.

Rapid response teams

In case of any contact developing typical disease symptoms, the rapid response teams (RRTs) of the State government are being alerted for deployment at a short notice. Apart from that, just to bolster surveillance, at least 25 isolation beds for 2019-nCoV cases were made available at all the government teaching hospitals in the State.

Committee of doctors

The RRT teams in Hyderabad and the districts are being supported by a three-member committee of experts from each government medical colleges. The committee of specialists comprises a community medicine epidemiologist, a physician and a microbiologist to support the activities of RRT for syndromic surveillance, tracing the contacts and specimen testing.

District Collectors

The State government has directed the Collectors to implement a slew of measures specifically aimed at containing the virus. A special coronavirus control room in all the districts is being set up that would operate round the clock. Roaster for duty staff at these centres with adequate training to respond and guide callers needs to be ensured.

How does surveillance work?

The State integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) teams first alert the district RRT teams with a list of contacts. The names of persons on the list are contacted promptly. If the person does not have any symptoms, they are kept in home isolation and in case there are symptoms, they are taken to the nearest isolation facility for 14 days.

Stock of medical equipment

Each teaching hospital in the State has a minimum of 25 beds for quarantine of suspects. In district hospitals, isolation wards, which were already established for H1N1 (swine flu), have been set aside for 2019-nCoV. Hospitals have a stock of at least 25 PPEs (personnel protection equipment) and 100 N95 masks at each teaching hospital and district hospital with isolation wards. This is being done towards preparedness to handle any emergency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .