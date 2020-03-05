Coronavirus: 92 dead in Iran; Friday prayers cancelled

By | Published: 12:31 am

Tehran: Coronavirus killed 92 people in Iran, officials said on Wednesday, as the world’s deadliest outbreak outside China spread to all but one of the country’s provinces. Friday prayers too were canceled across all provincial capitals.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, meanwhile, dismissed a US offer to help it fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, charging that Washington hides behind a “mask of sympathy” while sanctions are depriving the country of medicine.

The Islamic republic reported 15 new deaths from COVID-19 and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected. “This virus doesn’t have wings to fly. We’re the ones spreading it,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

The provinces of Tehran and Qom were the worst-hit with 253 and 101 new cases respectively. The Shiite holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, is the epicentre of Iran’s coronavirus outbreak and where its first deaths were reported on February 19.

Authorities are scrambling to halt its rapid spread — schools are shut, major cultural and sporting events suspended, and working hours reduced. Tehran’s streets were considerably quieter than usual on Wednesday, with few shops open. Many people wore masks as they walked along streets hung with large posters on preventing infection.

Despite the preventive measures, the novel coronavirus is now present in all but one of Iran’s 31 provinces, according to the latest figures.

