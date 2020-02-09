Coronavirus deaths surpass SARS toll

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Beijing: The death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak rose to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, while over 37,000 people have been confirmed as being infected with the deadly virus that has spread to more than 25 countries.

Eighty nine deaths were reported on Saturday – the highest single day death toll – and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection, China’s National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

A total of 811 people have died of the disease so far and 37,198 confirmed cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, according to the commission. The death toll surpassed the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS epidemic that started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in the mainland, Hong Kong and elsewhere.

Among the 89 deaths, 81 were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, two in Henan, and one each in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Shandong, Hunan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, it said.

On Saturday, 600 people, including 324 in Hubei province, recovered and walked out of the hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. As per the data released by the commission, confirmed cases in Hubei, the ground zero of the epidemic, showed a drop perhaps for the first time since the virulent virus first emerged in the province in December.

On Saturday, Hubei reported 2,147 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, the commission said. The figure is 694 less compared with the new confirmed cases reported in the previous day, it said.

Hubei’s capital Wuhan reported 1,379 new infections and 63 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan and Huanggang reported 123 and 100 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the provincial health commission. Hubei alone reported 27,100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, with 780 deaths and 5,247 cases in severe or critical condition.

Also, 1,439 patients have been discharged after recovery from the hospital, it said. Across China, 6,188 patients remained in severe condition and 28,942 people were suspected of being infected with the virus, it said. A total of 2,649 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

By the end of Saturday, 26 confirmed cases and one death had been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 17 in Taiwan.