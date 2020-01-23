Coronavirus: Indian students stranded in Wuhan

By | Published: 1:07 am

Beijing: Several Indian students in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new SARS-like virus, kept an anxious watch on the situation as local officials on Wednesday asked people to stop travelling in and out of the city.

The bustling central Chinese city of about 11.5 million people with beautiful parks and lakes overnight turned into a city of nightmare as nine people died and over 440 were admitted to hospitals with quarantine facilities. Wuhan is also home to about 700 Indians, mostly students. Over 500 Indian students are studying medicine, while others were pursuing Ph.D and language programmes.

While most of the Indian students left for home in the second week of this month after completion of the exams, others remained in the city to complete their academic work. “Basically, do not go to Wuhan. And those in Wuhan please do not leave the city,” National Health Commission Vice-Minister Li Bin said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said there was no ban on people leaving and entering Wuhan, while the officials stepped up monitoring measures like screening people at most of the crowded places. Curtailing the movement of people appears to be the main task for the Chinese officials as all the deaths and most of the cases reported in different Chinese cities and the world were linked to Wuhan.

Local officials announced the suspension of Friday prayers in mosques, according to social media reports, in an apparent attempt to avoid close gathering of people as the coronavirus spreads human-to-human.

It is an anxious wait for the Indians who stayed put. Most of the students stayed indoors. Currently, the city appeared normal with local metro trains, buses running and airport operational, one student told PTI over the phone. As of now there were no restrictions on movement, going in and out of the city, he said. So far, no Indian or foreign student was affected, the student said. People are venturing out with masks and following instructions like washing hands and face whenever going out, he said.

While the Indian Embassy kept a close watch through social media platforms WeChat and WhatsApp, the students remained in close contact keeping an eye on the evolving situation. The students will await a word from the Indian Embassy to decide about leaving the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,156 passengers from 43 flights were screened for the infection till Tuesday at the seven identified airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. So far, no cases were detected through these screening efforts, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said.

