Coronavirus: Officials on alert in Adilabad

Published: 12:59 am

ADILABAD: The medical and health authorities in erstwhile Adilabad district are geared up to prevent spread of novel coronavirus in the wake of a positive case reported in Hyderabad. The authorities introduced a slew of measures to control possible outbreak of the virus and to treat those suspected of having contracted it.

They are also creating awareness among the public, DM&HO Dr Todasam Chandu said. A special isolation ward was created at RIMS-Adilabad. The authorities said suspected cases would be kept in the isolation ward and their samples would be sent to Gandhi Hospital for diagnosis.

