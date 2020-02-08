Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Code Orange’ issued in Singapore

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: With ‘Code Orange’ issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, most people from the two Telugu States living in Singapore are planning to take at least a month break and return to their native place.

‘Code Orange’ means the outbreak is believed to be moderate to high public health impact. Many Indians feel that if ‘Code Red’ is issued then it will be difficult for them to move out of Singapore. They are also nervous that the officials at the airports in India might hesitate to allow them because of the health situation in Singapore.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, a few international schools there have declared holiday for a month. As there is no point in staying in Singapore in the wake of current situation, many families are contemplating to return to their hometowns in India, it is learnt.

Usually, schools declare holidays for a month in June every academic year. But this time, some schools declared holiday for a month from now itself, said Gopi Chand, a resident of Ramnagar, who is working in Singapore.

Gopi was supposed to arrive at the city a week later but he preponed the trip and is reaching the city on Saturday. “My entire planning will be affected in case ‘Code Red’ is issued. Without taking much risk, I decided to prepone my visit to India,” he said.

After ‘Code Orange’ was issued, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore has taken up necessary precautionary measures to minimise the risk of further transmission of virus in the community.

Anxious parents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in constant touch with their children enquiring about the coronavirus situation in Singapore. Some families are even asking their children to take a short break and come back to India. More than 5 lakh Indians are presently staying in Singapore and working in various companies mostly IT firms.

