Coronavirus: Public transport sector takes preventive measures in Hyderabad

Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) initiated several preventive steps in trains and at stations and the surroundings.

Passengers use areas like platforms, seating area, seats, grab rails, door rails, and windows are being cleaned with disinfectants. As a preventive measure, woollen blankets in the AC coaches are provided on demand basis only till April 15.

The reserved passengers are also being intimated through SMS about the change in the supply of blanket facility. However, bed sheets, pillows and covers will be supplied as usual. Temperatures in the AC coaches would be maintained at 23 degree to 25 degrees.

According to SCR officials, a separate isolation ward for treating suspected coronavirus cases have been planned at zonal railway hospital and all six divisional hospitals. Information and communication material regarding the virus are planned to be displayed at important locations in all stations with particular emphasis on local language.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) too has initiated measures and officials said bus stations and buses were being cleaned at regular intervals. Extra care was being taken on cleanliness and hygiene in the bus station premises too.

In metro trains and stations in the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have been cleaning touch surface areas, escalators, lifts and also providing hand sanitizers in toilets while employees were counselled on undertaking various preventive measures.

